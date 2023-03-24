Hyundai Ioniq 5 enters India Book of Records. Here's why

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 24, 2023

Ioniq 5 is Hyundai Motor's second electric car to be launched in India

It was awarded with the title of fastest EV drive covering the seven wonders of India

Hyundai had kicked off the drive last year on November 18

It was a heritage drive that touched all seven wonders in India

 Check product page

The destinations included places like the Taj Mahal in Agra, Golden Temple in Amritsar among others

After covering northern India, the EV headed south through Khajuraho

The drive ended after the EV covered iconic places like Hampi and Gomteshwara Statue

Hyundai Ioniq 5 was launched in India just under 45 lakh in January this year

It offers more than 630 kms of range on a single charge
How does it drive? Check out our first impressions of the Ioniq 5 electric SUV
Click Here