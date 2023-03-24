Hyundai Ioniq 5 enters India Book of Records. Here's why

Ioniq 5 is Hyundai Motor's second electric car to be launched in India
It was awarded with the title of fastest EV drive covering the seven wonders of India
Hyundai had kicked off the drive last year on November 18
It was a heritage drive that touched all seven wonders in India
The destinations included places like the Taj Mahal in Agra, Golden Temple in Amritsar among others
After covering northern India, the EV headed south through Khajuraho
The drive ended after the EV covered iconic places like Hampi and Gomteshwara Statue
Hyundai Ioniq 5 was launched in India just under ₹45 lakh in January this year
It offers more than 630 kms of range on a single charge