Hyundai has launched the facelift version of the Grand i10 Nios, rival to Maruti Swift
The price of the Hyundai hatchback starts from ₹5.68 lakh (ex-showroom)
It is slightly more affordable than Swift which comes at a starting price of ₹5.91 lakh
The Grand i10 Nios is offered in 4 trims and comes with both petrol and CNG versions
Maruti Swift is also available in four variants and offer petrol and CNG versions
The new Grand i10 Nios is slightly longer than its previous generation model
It is still smaller than Swift by 35 mm in length, 55 mm in width and 10 mm in height
The Hyundai hatchback scores more than Swift in terms of features on offer
Hyundai offers segment first features like Type C charging port for phones, wireless charging, rear AC vents and cooled glovebox
Though the Swift too has several creature comforts, it lacks the plethora of features its rival offers