Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Maruti Swift: What should be your pick?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 21, 2023

Hyundai has launched the facelift version of the Grand i10 Nios, rival to Maruti Swift

The price of the Hyundai hatchback starts from 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom)

It is slightly more affordable than Swift which comes at a starting price of 5.91 lakh

The Grand i10 Nios is offered in 4 trims and comes with both petrol and CNG versions

Maruti Swift is also available in four variants and offer petrol and CNG versions

The new Grand i10 Nios is slightly longer than its previous generation model

It is still smaller than Swift by 35 mm in length, 55 mm in width and 10 mm in height

The Hyundai hatchback scores more than Swift in terms of features on offer

Hyundai offers segment first features like Type C charging port for phones, wireless charging, rear AC vents and cooled glovebox

Though the Swift too has several creature comforts, it lacks the plethora of features its rival offers
Read a comprehensive comparison between the two to pick your choice
Click Here