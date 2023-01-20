1. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift gets a wider, more rectangular grille with redesigned LED DRLs.
2. Cosmetic upgrades include new 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels on the top variants and roof rails for a sporty look.
3. The rear profile remains largely the same but gets new LED tailgihts with a revised internal pattern.
4. The cabin gets a new dual-tone black and grey colour scheme aimed that lends a fresh look to the cabin
5. The infotainment screen comes with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, while new features include wireless charging, Type-C USB charger, and more.
6. The instrument cluster is new with a MID unit in the centre while the Grand i10 Nios facelift also gets cruise control too.
7. The Grand i10 Nios facelift gets over 20 safety features as standard including 4 airbags on base variants and 6 airbags on the top variants.
8. The Grand 1i0 Nios facelift gets an updated 1.2-litre petrol engine that's been updated to meet upcoming RDE norms and is also E20 fuel ready.
9. There's also the CNG option available with the 1.2-litre petrol motor that promises lower running costs.