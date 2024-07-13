Hyundai Exter sales cross 93,000 units in first year of sales

Hyundai India recently celebrated the Exter micro SUV’s first anniversary
The Hyundai Exter is the smallest SUV you can buy in the Korean automaker’s stable and the model has garnered a strong response from the masses
The company sold over 93,000 units of the Exter that shares its underpinnings with the Grand i10
Hyundai has introduced the new Exter Knight Edition to celebrate the model’s first anniversary
The Exter’s rugged looks, tall-boy design and feature-packed cabin make it a preferred purchase for several new-car buyers
The Exter comes loaded with a digital instrument console, voice-enabled electric sunroof, dual dashcam, paddle shifters, navigation and more
Power comes from the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual and an AMT. Hyundai also offers a CNG alternative on the Exter
The Hyundai Exter takes on the Tata Punch, Citreon C3, and lower variants of the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite
The Hyundai Exter is priced from ₹6.13 lakh, going up to ₹9.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)