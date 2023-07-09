Exter will be Hyundai's most affordable SUV in India
The SUV will compete with Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Tata Punch, Renault Kiger among others
It will come with an unique design featuring LED DRL, projector headlamps, LED taillights, skid plates among other elements
Other design elements include floating roof, parametric front grille etc
Based on the Grand i10 Nios platform, the Exter will come equipped with several advanced tech-enabled features
It will get dashcam with front and rear camera pre-installed from factory
Exter will also get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with host of connectivity options, a 4.2-inch driver display
A voice-enabled electric sunroof will enhance the cabin's premiumness
The SUV will be available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG options, while transmission options will include manual unit and AMT