Hyundai Exter is the next big launch from the automaker, slated on July 10

Exter will be Hyundai's most affordable SUV in India

The SUV will compete with Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Tata Punch, Renault Kiger among others

It will come with an unique design featuring LED DRL, projector headlamps, LED taillights, skid plates among other elements

Other design elements include floating roof, parametric front grille etc

Based on the Grand i10 Nios platform, the Exter will come equipped with several advanced tech-enabled features

It will get dashcam with front and rear camera pre-installed from factory

Exter will also get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with host of connectivity options, a 4.2-inch driver display

A voice-enabled electric sunroof will enhance the cabin's premiumness

The SUV will be available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG options, while transmission options will include manual unit and AMT
