Hyundai Exter will launch in India as a major challenger to Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Tata Punch micro SUVs

Published May 17, 2023

Well ahead of its launch, the SUV has created quite some ripples in the Indian market

Hyundai Exter will come loaded with a wide range of advanced technology driven features

The Hyundai SUV will come with a dashcam as standard features, which is not available in its competitors

Along with a dashcam, the higher variants of the SUV will receive a reverse parking camera

 Check product page

The Exter SUV will get over 40 safety features including six airbags as standard fitment

The SUV would get ESP, hill assist control, three-point seat belts with reminders, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD

The micro SUV will come with tyre pressure monitoring system as OEM-fitment feature

There will be follow me home automatic headlamps, LED daytime running lights

Exter will get a 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual and AMT gearbox options
