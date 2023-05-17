Well ahead of its launch, the SUV has created quite some ripples in the Indian market
Hyundai Exter will come loaded with a wide range of advanced technology driven features
The Hyundai SUV will come with a dashcam as standard features, which is not available in its competitors
Along with a dashcam, the higher variants of the SUV will receive a reverse parking camera
The Exter SUV will get over 40 safety features including six airbags as standard fitment
The SUV would get ESP, hill assist control, three-point seat belts with reminders, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD
The micro SUV will come with tyre pressure monitoring system as OEM-fitment feature
There will be follow me home automatic headlamps, LED daytime running lights
Exter will get a 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual and AMT gearbox options