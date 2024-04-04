Hyundai Creta becomes more expensive. Check new price

Hyundai launched the Creta back in January.
The company recently increased the prices of the SUV.
The 2024 Creta still starts at ₹11 lakh ex-showroom.
However, the price of most other variants has received a marginal increase.
Hyundai has kept the price of the entry-level E variant which comes with the 1.5-litre engine and manual gearbox, the SX(O) variant with the 1.5-litre turbo unit mated to a DCT transmission similar.
Rest of the variants with petrol engine have seen an increase of around ₹3,500.
In the diesel variants, Hyundai has kept the price of the top-end variants like SX(O) with automatic gearbox and the SX(O) dual-tone intact.
All other variants with the 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine have received a price increase of around ₹10,800.