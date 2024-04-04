Hyundai Creta becomes more expensive. Check new price

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 04, 2024

Hyundai launched the Creta back in January.

The company recently increased the prices of the SUV.

The 2024 Creta still starts at 11 lakh ex-showroom. 

However, the price of most other variants has received a marginal increase.

Hyundai has kept the price of the entry-level E variant which comes with the 1.5-litre engine and manual gearbox, the SX(O) variant with the 1.5-litre turbo unit mated to a DCT transmission similar. 

Rest of the variants with petrol engine have seen an increase of around 3,500.

In the diesel variants, Hyundai has kept the price of the top-end variants like SX(O) with automatic gearbox and the SX(O) dual-tone intact.

All other variants with the 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine have received a price increase of around 10,800.

