Hyundai Alcazar with new turbo engine is here: 5 things to know

Hyundai has launched a new turbo petrol engine for the Alcazar. The new engine replaces the 2.0-litre petrol unit
The new engine produces 157 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque
The engine is RDE compliant and E20 fuel ready
There are two gearboxes to choose from:- a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT
Hyundai claims a fuel efficiency figure of 18 kmpl for DCT whereas for the 6-speed MT, it is 17.5 kmpl
Alcazar also gets Idle Stop & Go as standard
There is a new grille in the front, Side Airbag & Curtain Airbag and puddle lamp logo