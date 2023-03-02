Hyundai Alcazar with new turbo engine is here: 5 things to know

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 02, 2023

Hyundai has launched a new turbo petrol engine for the Alcazar. The new engine replaces the 2.0-litre petrol unit

The new engine produces 157 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque

The engine is RDE compliant and E20 fuel ready

There are two gearboxes to choose from:- a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT

Hyundai claims a fuel efficiency figure of 18 kmpl for DCT whereas for the 6-speed MT, it is 17.5 kmpl

Alcazar also gets Idle Stop & Go as standard

There is a new grille in the front, Side Airbag & Curtain Airbag and puddle lamp logo
