The 2024 Alcazar comes with revamped design and comes bearing a plethora of features while retaining the same powertrain.
The all-new Hyundai Alcazar is available in nine different exterior colours and the one pictured above showcases the Robust Emerald.
The updated Hyundai Alcazar is available in four distinct variants, which are Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature.
The facelifted Alcazar SUV comes bearing a wide range of new elements, such as redesigned front and rear ends, new front grille, and a distinct new LED package.
The facelifted model rides on new 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, and gets fitted with bridge type roof rails and connected LED tail lamps in the back.
The Hyundai Alcazar carries over the same powertrain options. A 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit makes 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel makes 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.
In terms of safety, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar comes fitted with six airbags, ESC, rain sensing wipers, and a surround view camera with blind spot detection. The SUV additionally features Level-2 ADAs.
The driver receives a dual-screen housing that contains the two 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment and cluster. The front row gets 8-way powered seats.
The facelifted Alcazar's cabin features leather ventilated seats all around. The six-seater has second row captain seats with seat mounted armrest and thigh cushion extension