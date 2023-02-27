Hyundai Alcazar gets a new engine, and it's powerful

Hyundai Motor will launch the Alcazar facelift three-row SUV soon
Hyundai has given a slight tweak to the front grille to make it look different
The 3-row SUV, which was launched in 2021, will now come with added features too
It will offer puddle lamps with Alcazar logo, Idle Stop & Go and 2 more airbags
However, the biggest change is under the hood of the new Alcazar
Hyundai has added a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit besides two existing units
The engine can churn out 160 PS of power and 253 Nm of peak torque
The engine will come mated to either a 7-speed DCT or a 6-speed manual gearbox
Hyundai claims the DCT variants will offer fuel efficiency of up to 18 kmpl