Hyundai Alcazar gets a new engine, and it's powerful

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 27, 2023

Hyundai Motor will launch the Alcazar facelift three-row SUV soon

Hyundai has given a slight tweak to the front grille to make it look different

The 3-row SUV, which was launched in 2021, will now come with added features too

It will offer puddle lamps with Alcazar logo, Idle Stop & Go and 2 more airbags

However, the biggest change is under the hood of the new Alcazar

Hyundai has added a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit besides two existing units

The engine can churn out 160 PS of power and 253 Nm of peak torque

The engine will come mated to either a 7-speed DCT or a 6-speed manual gearbox

Hyundai claims the DCT variants will offer fuel efficiency of up to 18 kmpl
