The hybrid cars currently come slapped with a high tax rate under GST regime

Major auto manufacturing companies like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota and Hyundai have been advocating for lower tax on hybrid cars

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has hinted the Indian government is assessing the proposal and may lower tax on hybrid cars

Gadkari hinted the hybrid cars may attract a reduced rate of 5% GST if the Finance Ministry approves the proposal

He also said that the flex-fuel engine powered vehicles will see a 12% tax rate

The minister further reiterated his ambition to make India a country with fossil-fuel-free transport in the coming days

However, Gadkari didn't provide a timeline for elimination of petrol and diesel cars in India

He stated that currently India spends 16 lakh crore for importing fossil fuel

Electrified propulsion technology will help India to reduce its dependence on fossil fuel
