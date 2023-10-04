Many new-age consumers have been showing interest in car subscription rather than buying and owning their personal vehicles
Car subscription offers the user actual ownership experience without having him or her to buy and own a car
It can help the user saving a lot of money in the long term and offer the flexibility to use different cars over a specific period
Here are some key tips to follow if you are planning sign up for a car subscription plan
Before you sign up for a car subscription plan, do a thorough research using both online and offline resources
Visit multiple dealers offering car subscription plans, take test drives and get details of the lease plans for your preferred vehicles
Negotiate the terms of the car subscription plans with the dealers and get them in writing
Compare multiple car subscription plans from various perspectives like finance, pros, cons etc before narrowing down on your choice
Opt for the subscription plan once you assess all the aspects of the specific plan and ready to sign up for it