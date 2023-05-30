Minor scratches on the car's body can be fixed using some basic things at home
Run a fingernail over the scratches to see if they are on surface or deep
Wash and dry the area where the scratches are
Apply a quarter-sized amount of toothpaste to a dampened microfiber towel and rub it on the spot in circular motion
Rinse off excess toothpaste and repeat the process two times more if required
In case of deeper scratches, it is better to show the car to some automotive detailing shop for better advice and solution
A car with minimal scratches helps in keeping the product value higher and also boosts the driver's confidence as well
Regular car washes and inspecting the vehicle for such scratches and treating them accordingly is a part of regular maintenance
Also, driving cautiously is a key defence against developing scratches on the car