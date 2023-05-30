When you take out a car on road, it is bound to get scratches and swirl marks

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 30, 2023

Minor scratches on the car's body can be fixed using some basic things at home

Run a fingernail over the scratches to see if they are on surface or deep

Wash and dry the area where the scratches are

Apply a quarter-sized amount of toothpaste to a dampened microfiber towel and rub it on the spot in circular motion

Rinse off excess toothpaste and repeat the process two times more if required

In case of deeper scratches, it is better to show the car to some automotive detailing shop for better advice and solution

A car with minimal scratches helps in keeping the product value higher and also boosts the driver's confidence as well

Regular car washes and inspecting the vehicle for such scratches and treating them accordingly is a part of regular maintenance

Also, driving cautiously is a key defence against developing scratches on the car
