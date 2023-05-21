Following a few easy but key tips an ensure the fuel expense remains under control
These tips are applicable for all kinds of automobiles, be it four or two-wheeler
Try to refuel your car or motorcycle in night or early in the morning
Refill tank when its is half empty, don't wait for an almost empty tank
Refuel your vehicle at a slow speed to avoid faster evaporation
Avoid filling fuel when the filling tanker is being replenished
Always maintain optimum air pressure in all the tyres to get optimum mileage
Clear of unwanted items from car as every kg of weight takes toll on fuel economy
Service the vehicle at regular intervals