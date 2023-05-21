High price of fuel and how to keep the expense down is a headache for all vehicle owners

HT Auto Desk
Published May 21, 2023

Following a few easy but key tips an ensure the fuel expense remains under control

These tips are applicable for all kinds of automobiles, be it four or two-wheeler

Try to refuel your car or motorcycle in night or early in the morning

Refill tank when its is half empty, don't wait for an almost empty tank

Refuel your vehicle at a slow speed to avoid faster evaporation

Avoid filling fuel when the filling tanker is being replenished

Always maintain optimum air pressure in all the tyres to get optimum mileage

Clear of unwanted items from car as every kg of weight takes toll on fuel economy

Service the vehicle at regular intervals
