Car hacking is a serious and real threat, specially for connected vehicles

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 18, 2023

With rise of connected technologies, threat of hacking is looming on modern vehicles

Following some easy but important tips can reduce the risk of a car getting hacked

Avoid feeding home address to your car's GPS

Don't leave your password written inside car

Never share the passwords with anyone

Limit wireless systems as much as possible

Avoid downloading and using untrusted apps in your car's infotainment system

Stay on top of vehicle recall informations

Always update the car's infotainment system firmware with latest software
Check more on how to protect your car from hackers
