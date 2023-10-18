With rise of connected technologies, threat of hacking is looming on modern vehicles
Following some easy but important tips can reduce the risk of a car getting hacked
Avoid feeding home address to your car's GPS
Don't leave your password written inside car
Never share the passwords with anyone
Limit wireless systems as much as possible
Avoid downloading and using untrusted apps in your car's infotainment system
Stay on top of vehicle recall informations
Always update the car's infotainment system firmware with latest software