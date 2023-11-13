Rust can eat away a car's metal parts, which are critical for the vehicle's functioning
In a nutshell, rust can simply degrade a vehicle's lifespan and overall performance
Following some key tips can ensure rust remains away from the vehicle's metal parts
Follow these tips to prevent rust from eating away your car's critical components
Always treat and fix dents, colour chips and minor rusts with immediate effect
Not cleaning a car regularly and drying it after a wash can result in rust formation
Try to give your car a proper pressure wash regularly that will remove the dirt and grime
Use rubber floor mats to protect the car's floor metal panel from moisture and rust
Always park the car inside a garage or atleast keep it covered with a good quality car cover