Rust is one of the worst enemies of a car

Published Nov 13, 2023

Rust can eat away a car's metal parts, which are critical for the vehicle's functioning

In a nutshell, rust can simply degrade a vehicle's lifespan and overall performance

Following some key tips can ensure rust remains away from the vehicle's metal parts

Follow these tips to prevent rust from eating away your car's critical components

Always treat and fix dents, colour chips and minor rusts with immediate effect

Not cleaning a car regularly and drying it after a wash can result in rust formation

Try to give your car a proper pressure wash regularly that will remove the dirt and grime

Use rubber floor mats to protect the car's floor metal panel from moisture and rust

Always park the car inside a garage or atleast keep it covered with a good quality car cover
