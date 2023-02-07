How to maximise your electric scooter's range

Electric scooters are attracting numerous consumers
Factors such as lower ownership cost and lesser expense on fuel are making these EVs a go to for many
Despite the high demand, range is something consumers still remain anxious about
Don't worry, here are a few tips to maximise the range of an electric scooter
One must keep OEM-prescribed tyre pressure
Handle the throttle and brake of the vehicle in an easy manner
Turn off unnecessary electronics in the EV
One can also opt for battery upgradation
Take care of the battery to increase its longevity