How to maximise your electric scooter's range

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 07, 2023

Electric scooters are attracting numerous consumers

Factors such as lower ownership cost and lesser expense on fuel are making these EVs a go to for many

Despite the high demand, range is something consumers still remain anxious about

Don't worry, here are a few tips to maximise the range of an electric scooter 

One must keep OEM-prescribed tyre pressure

Handle the throttle and brake of the vehicle in an easy manner

Turn off unnecessary electronics in the EV 

One can also opt for battery upgradation

Take care of the battery to increase its longevity
Know more tips to increase range of an EV 
