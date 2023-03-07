Make sure to ride wearing proper protective gear
Riding gears can be purchased online and offline and they are necessary to ensure better safety of the rider
Think about buying a waterproof riding gear as that will help during monsoon as well
Riding gears include a riding jacket, gloves, knee guard, elbow guard among others
Invest in a good ventilated helmet as it would enhance safety and help in comfortable riding
Remember a good quality and trendy helmet not only increases riding safety but enhances style quotient as well
Always have a good packpack with rain cover, which helps in carrying a lot of items
If you are not comfortable with a backpack, at least keep a small purse for carrying bare essentials
Measures like wearing riding gears, wearing helmet are steps that should be followed by both male and female riders