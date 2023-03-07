Following a few key tips can make riding fun for women riders

Published Mar 07, 2023

Make sure to ride wearing proper protective gear

Riding gears can be purchased online and offline and they are necessary to ensure better safety of the rider

Think about buying a waterproof riding gear as that will help during monsoon as well

Riding gears include a riding jacket, gloves, knee guard, elbow guard among others

Invest in a good ventilated helmet as it would enhance safety and help in comfortable riding

Remember a good quality and trendy helmet not only increases riding safety but enhances style quotient as well

Always have a good packpack with rain cover, which helps in carrying a lot of items

If you are not comfortable with a backpack, at least keep a small purse for carrying bare essentials

Measures like wearing riding gears, wearing helmet are steps that should be followed by both male and female riders
