Car subscription found an increasingly stronger footprint over the last few years

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 03, 2023

Car subscription of car leasing has found popularity in both mass-market and luxury segments in the past few years

Car subscription or leasing plans offer ownership experience to a consumer without him or her actually buying a car

Car subscription can be a economically viable solution against buying and owning a vehicle

Here are some tips to make car subscription plans cost effective for a consumer

Don't pay huge upfront money to the dealer while signing up for a car subscription plan

Negotiate the subscription agreement components like premium value, insurance details with dealer before signing up for it

Never underestimate and underquote your driving distance while subscribing for the plan

Don't subscribe the car for too long, especially avoid stretching the subscription after the vehicle's warranty is over

Even if you don't own the car, always maintain it and take care of the vehicle
