Car subscription of car leasing has found popularity in both mass-market and luxury segments in the past few years
Car subscription or leasing plans offer ownership experience to a consumer without him or her actually buying a car
Car subscription can be a economically viable solution against buying and owning a vehicle
Here are some tips to make car subscription plans cost effective for a consumer
Don't pay huge upfront money to the dealer while signing up for a car subscription plan
Negotiate the subscription agreement components like premium value, insurance details with dealer before signing up for it
Never underestimate and underquote your driving distance while subscribing for the plan
Don't subscribe the car for too long, especially avoid stretching the subscription after the vehicle's warranty is over
Even if you don't own the car, always maintain it and take care of the vehicle