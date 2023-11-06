Used cars are finding an increasing footprint across India

Published Nov 06, 2023

Buying an owning a used car is a cost-effective proposition for many consumers rather than buying and owning a new vehicle

Rising inflation, higher costs of new cars, demand for personal mobility, aspiration to own cars are fuelling demand for used cars

Owning a used car demands some regular maintenance, which are quite similar to the maintenance work for new cars

Here are some key tips for used car maintenance

Check the electrical system of the car periodically

Make sure the wheels are properly aligned and tyres are properly inflated with the recommended air pressure

Periodically check and align the suspension setup of the car

Regularly clean the car thoroughly

Check for any issues while driving the car and get it inspected by a technician
