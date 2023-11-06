Buying an owning a used car is a cost-effective proposition for many consumers rather than buying and owning a new vehicle
Rising inflation, higher costs of new cars, demand for personal mobility, aspiration to own cars are fuelling demand for used cars
Owning a used car demands some regular maintenance, which are quite similar to the maintenance work for new cars
Here are some key tips for used car maintenance
Check the electrical system of the car periodically
Make sure the wheels are properly aligned and tyres are properly inflated with the recommended air pressure
Periodically check and align the suspension setup of the car
Regularly clean the car thoroughly
Check for any issues while driving the car and get it inspected by a technician