For that smooth functioning, the car requires periodical maintenance
Without periodical maintenance, the car may end up troubling the owner
Also, just like overall maintenance, each and every component of a car requires some special periodic maintenance
Radiator flush is one of the key maintenance work a vehile requires periodically
Here are some key signs that tell you when radiator needs a flush
Overheating of engine is a key sign that your radiator needs a coolant flush
Coolant dripping or leaking under the car is another sign that the radiator is clogged and needs a flush
Sweet smell coming from engine bay is probably because the coolant is burning and is a sign telling you to flush the radiator
Coolant is pink or green in colour and any contamination makes it pale and discoloured, which is when the radiator should be flushed