An engine is he heart of a car and you should follow some steps to keep it fit

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 05, 2023

Engine oil should be changed at regular intervals as it keeps the parts lubricated

Inspect for leaks so that you can learn about any problem in the engine before it is too late

Avoid driving on reserve fuel as that can pump the residual junk from the fuel tank

Make sure the air filter is clean and in good condition as it helps in engine's breathing

Ensure there's enough coolant in dedicated reservoir as it helps in heat dissipation

Inspect and change belts if required as they are crucial for smooth functioning of engine

Never ignore the engine light warning on instrument cluster

Try to listen if the engine is making any unusual sound

It's good to get the engine checked by a professional once in a while
