People who love driving, spend a significant amount of time in car cabins

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 27, 2024

A cluttered and stinky cabin is something every driver wants to avoid

Following some easy yet useful tips can ensure the car cabin remains free frm odour and dirt offering a pleasant experience

Here are some key tips to follow to ensure the car cabin is free from dirt and odour

Try to vacuum clean the cabin once in a week

Use a good quality air freshener to keep the foul smells away

Keep a trash can inside the cabin to avoid littering the interior

Remove all the unnecessary things from the cabin

Shake the floor mats before exiting the car

Following these tips can ensure a pleasant driving experience for you
