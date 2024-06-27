A cluttered and stinky cabin is something every driver wants to avoid
Following some easy yet useful tips can ensure the car cabin remains free frm odour and dirt offering a pleasant experience
Here are some key tips to follow to ensure the car cabin is free from dirt and odour
Try to vacuum clean the cabin once in a week
Use a good quality air freshener to keep the foul smells away
Keep a trash can inside the cabin to avoid littering the interior
Remove all the unnecessary things from the cabin
Shake the floor mats before exiting the car
Following these tips can ensure a pleasant driving experience for you