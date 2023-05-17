Following some easy tips can ensure your car's cabin remains cooler offering driving comfort
Tinted glass can be useful in keeping cabin temperature slightly down
Covering dashboard with a towel can be useful from protecting the plastic parts at the front of the cabin from getting heated
Always try to park your vehicle under a shade, at least under a tree
If you are parking the car in a sunny area, keeping the windows slightly open will let air in and out and will keep the cabin cooler
Using cooling cushions on seat and solar powered mini fans can make the cabin cooler and driving comfortable
Before you start driving, let the doors and windows open fully for a few minutes, as it will reduce the heat inside cabin
Keep the air conditioning system serviced o get optimum cooling experience from car AC