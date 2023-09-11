If you are planning to sell off your old car, you should know how to get the best value out of it

Published Sep 11, 2023

Following some easy and useful tips can help you to get the best deal while selling off your old car

Here are some key tips to help you increase your old car's resale value

Service the car timely after every 10,000 km run or as per the OEM's suggestion

Maintain service history carefully along with other essential documents

Keep the car clean by washing it periodically and covering to protect from dust and dirt

Repair minor damages to enhance the car's value and performance

Keep the cabin clean and free from bad odour

Upgrade the car with advanced technology-aided features, which will enhance its value

Following these tips can ensure a better value for your old car while selling it
