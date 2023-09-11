Following some easy and useful tips can help you to get the best deal while selling off your old car
Here are some key tips to help you increase your old car's resale value
Service the car timely after every 10,000 km run or as per the OEM's suggestion
Maintain service history carefully along with other essential documents
Keep the car clean by washing it periodically and covering to protect from dust and dirt
Repair minor damages to enhance the car's value and performance
Keep the cabin clean and free from bad odour
Upgrade the car with advanced technology-aided features, which will enhance its value
Following these tips can ensure a better value for your old car while selling it