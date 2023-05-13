Getting optimum mileage from your car depends on some key factors

Published May 13, 2023

Following some easy and key tips can ensure better mileage for your daily drives, eventually saving your hard-earned money

Be gentle on accelerator and don't accelerate hard

Don't use clutch too much and don't ride on it

If driving a manual car, change gears appropriately

Service the car on time and don't delay it

Always maintain optimum air pressure in tyres

Keep windows rolled up while driving on highway

Keep AC off if you really don't need it

Try to drive at a constant speed as it will put less pressure on engine
