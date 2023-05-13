Following some easy and key tips can ensure better mileage for your daily drives, eventually saving your hard-earned money
Be gentle on accelerator and don't accelerate hard
Don't use clutch too much and don't ride on it
If driving a manual car, change gears appropriately
Service the car on time and don't delay it
Always maintain optimum air pressure in tyres
Keep windows rolled up while driving on highway
Keep AC off if you really don't need it
Try to drive at a constant speed as it will put less pressure on engine