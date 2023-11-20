Like the overall care and maintenance, these intricate parts too require some periodic maintenance for smooth functioning
Radiator is one of the most important parts of an internal combustion engine-powered car as it controls the engine's temperature
A radiator needs periodic flushing to drive out the debris and old coolant and to make sure the engine cooling system is efficient
Here is a step-by-step guide to help you flush the radiator at home
Park the car and let the engine cool down
Open the petcock at the bottom of the radiator and drain out the old coolant
Open the hood of the engine bay and locate the coolant reservoir cap
Pour distilled water and cleaner into reservoir and run the engine for 15 minutes to circulate the liquid through the cooling system
Shut down the engine and let it cool down and drain out the water and cleaner mixture
Pour fresh coolant to the engine, which is uually either green or pink in colour
Close the reservoir cap and let the engine run for a few minutes to circulate the coolant through the cooling system