How to ensure that you are buying a reliable second-hand car

With the new emission norms ready to set in from April 1, one can expect car prices to increase
Auto companies like Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki have already hiked prices and many are expected to follow suit
Now, if you are thinking of buying a car and have a limited budget, a second-hand car can be your best bet
You can follow these tips to zero down on the best second-hand car
Check the car's overall condition diligently and don't rush into something just because it might be shiny
Test drive the second-hand model you are considering to buy multiple times
Check the maintenance records with the previous owner
Do not forget to check the registration certificate before moving on with the deal
Make sure the registration certificate is original!