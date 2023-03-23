How to ensure that you are buying a reliable second-hand car

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 23, 2023

With the new emission norms ready to set in from April 1, one can expect car prices to increase

Auto companies like Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki have already hiked prices and many are expected to follow suit

Now, if you are thinking of buying a car and have a limited budget, a second-hand car can be your best bet

You can follow these tips to zero down on the best second-hand car

Check the car's overall condition diligently and don't rush into something just because it might be shiny

Test drive the second-hand model you are considering to buy multiple times

Check the maintenance records with the previous owner

Do not forget to check the registration certificate before moving on with the deal

Make sure the registration certificate is original!
Know these tips in detail
Click Here