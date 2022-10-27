How to enroll for Ola Electric's MoveOS 3 beta version? 

Published Oct 27, 2022

Ola Electric's MoveOS 3 software update will start rolling out in December 

The company has opened beta sign-up for MoveOS 3 for early access 

To register, customers first need to visit this link, then fill personal and feature-related details

Ola MoveOS 3 currently has seven features listed, including Hypercharging and Proximity unlock

After selecting the features, customers need to complete a captcha verification

Then a toast notification will appear on the screen, saying, “You're on the waitlist."  That is it!

In the beta stage, MoveOS 3 may have some bugs and some features may not function properly

There are still some features that are not visible on MoveOS 3's website
