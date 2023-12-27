Driving in the hills is exciting and stressful at the same time

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 27, 2023

Driving in hills is much more challenging than driving in plains

Here are some essential tips to follow while driving in hills

Always drive in lower gears in hills, which will ensure more torque during uphill climb and ensure engine braking during descend

Never ever drive at high speed in hills, as it could bring fatal consequences for you and other drivers as well

Always follow lanes while driving in hills, especially when approaching bends

Keep a keen eye for road signs and follow them religiously

Always avoid overtaking in hills unless it is absolutely necessary

Opt for engine braking mostly instead of using brake pedal when driving in hills

Make use of lights, indicators and horns properly and check for indicators, lights and horns from other vehicles as well
