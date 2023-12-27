Driving in hills is much more challenging than driving in plains
Here are some essential tips to follow while driving in hills
Always drive in lower gears in hills, which will ensure more torque during uphill climb and ensure engine braking during descend
Never ever drive at high speed in hills, as it could bring fatal consequences for you and other drivers as well
Always follow lanes while driving in hills, especially when approaching bends
Keep a keen eye for road signs and follow them religiously
Always avoid overtaking in hills unless it is absolutely necessary
Opt for engine braking mostly instead of using brake pedal when driving in hills
Make use of lights, indicators and horns properly and check for indicators, lights and horns from other vehicles as well