How to deactivate PayTM FasTag and apply for new one?

PayTm FASTag users can log on to existing accounts using mobile number and FASTag ID. This can be done by calling 1800-120-4210.
One also needs to mention Vehicle Registration Number (VRN). The PayTm customer support agent will then get in touch to help you through the process.
PayTm FasTag can be deactivated online as well. One needs to open the Paytm app on phone and click the profile icon on top. Once through, head to the Help & Support section, under which one will find Banking Services & Payments.
This section will have FASTag section. Click on Chat with us to reach out to one of the PayTm executives to deactivate the account.
There is also a third way to do this. One can login to the FASTag Paytm portal using user ID, wallet ID and password. After this, one needs to enter the FASTag number, registered mobile number and other details for verification process.
Once completed click on the Help & Support option and tap Need Help With Non-Order Related Queries. Here, one will get an option called Queries Related to Updating FASTag Profile where one can select the option which says I Want to Close My FASTag to follow rest of the steps.
Once the old one is deactivated, download My FASTag app from Google Store. Select the option to buy FASTag on the app. This will lead to an e-commerce link to buy a new FASTag that will be delivered to customers.
To activate the FASTag, one can click on the option Activate FASTag on the app and select Amazon or Flipkart. Once inside, one needs to enter the FASTag ID and vehicle details to get it activated.
The other way to buy fresh FASTags is to contact one of the authorised banks.