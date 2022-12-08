Engine coolant ensures smooth operations of the engine and everntually the vehicle during immense heat and cold
Engine coolant is a mixture of water and anti-freeze chemical
Engine coolant ensures the engine is not overheated during immense heat in summer and not frozen in winter
You can check and change the coolant yourself at home, if you don't want to go to mechanic
Examine the coolant level and ensure the level is between minimum and maximum
Check the hoses in the engine bay for any leak and if they are sealed properly
Top up the engine coolant if the level is below minimum marking in its tank
Make sure to use a high-quality branded engine coolant instead o0f cheap local ones that might compromise quality
Using right and high-quality engine coolant will ensure better performance from engine even in extreme temperature conditions