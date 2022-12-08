A few simple steps can ensure you check and change engine coolant yourself

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 08, 2022

Engine coolant ensures smooth operations of the engine and everntually the vehicle during immense heat and cold

Engine coolant is a mixture of water and anti-freeze chemical

Engine coolant ensures the engine is not overheated during immense heat in summer and not frozen in winter

You can check and change the coolant yourself at home, if you don't want to go to mechanic

Examine the coolant level and ensure the level is between minimum and maximum

Check the hoses in the engine bay for any leak and if they are sealed properly

Top up the engine coolant if the level is below minimum marking in its tank

Make sure to use a high-quality branded engine coolant instead o0f cheap local ones that might compromise quality

Using right and high-quality engine coolant will ensure better performance from engine even in extreme temperature conditions
Read more about checking and changing engine coolant
Click Here