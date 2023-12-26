Here are some key tips to avoid a car breakdown
Check frequently if your battery has adequate water level and voltage to ensure it doesn't malfunction while on road
Get the car's alternator inspected by a trained technician periodically
An engine has many intricate moving parts and uniform well functioning of those is necessary for the car to run smoothly
Get the car's engine inspected by a trained professional technician periodically to be sure if it is working properly or not
Manual car owners should periodically get the clutch of the vehicle checked as it plays a key role in gear shifting and running
Get the car's entire electrical system checked by a technician thoroughly for any malfunction which can lead to a breakdown
A failing braking system can result in critical safety issues for the car and its occupants
Get the brake and suspension of the car checked periodically by a technician