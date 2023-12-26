Car breakdown can be frustrating leaving you stranded at roadside in odd places

Published Dec 26, 2023

Here are some key tips to avoid a car breakdown

Check frequently if your battery has adequate water level and voltage to ensure it doesn't malfunction while on road

Get the car's alternator inspected by a trained technician periodically

An engine has many intricate moving parts and uniform well functioning of those is necessary for the car to run smoothly

Get the car's engine inspected by a trained professional technician periodically to be sure if it is working properly or not

Manual car owners should periodically get the clutch of the vehicle checked as it plays a key role in gear shifting and running

Get the car's entire electrical system checked by a technician thoroughly for any malfunction which can lead to a breakdown

A failing braking system can result in critical safety issues for the car and its occupants

Get the brake and suspension of the car checked periodically by a technician
