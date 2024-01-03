Many people often complain that they are cheated by petrol pump attendants
Here are some key tips to follow to stay alert and avoid being conned at petrol pumps
Make sure the meter is srt to zero before dispensing fuel to your vehicle
Instead of buying fuel of ₹500 or ₹1,000, try to purchase fuel of odd amount like ₹575 or ₹1,365, which makes cheating tough
Try to purchase fuel from your known and trusted pump or from a reputed one
Check which fuel is being dispensed into your vehicle as many attendants tend to pour premium fuel without customer's permission
If you feel anything suspicious, feel free to ask for quantity check at the petrol pump
Always ask for and get a detailed bill from the attendant while refuelling your vehicle
Make sure to tally the quantity of petrol you are purchasing with the quantity you asked for, the billed amount and the quoted price