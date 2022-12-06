Properly aligned headlamps are essential for vehicle's safety
A properly aligned headlamp also ensures convenient driving experience
To adjust the headlamps, the car should be parked on a level ground first
Ensure to park the car in front of a plain vertical wall and create a centre axis
Ensure the headlamps are on low beam and use masking tapes for creating the centre axis
Dismantle the headlamps carefully and start adjusting them one by one
Ensure the vertical and horizontal lines created by both headlamps are appropriate
Make sure the centre axis marked by tapes are hit by intense part of the headlight beams
Test the headlamp performance for your satisfaction and fine tune if necessary