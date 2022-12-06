Headlight adjustment can be done easily at home

Published Dec 06, 2022

Properly aligned headlamps are essential for vehicle's safety

A properly aligned headlamp also ensures convenient driving experience

To adjust the headlamps, the car should be parked on a level ground first

Ensure to park the car in front of a plain vertical wall and create a centre axis

Ensure the headlamps are on low beam and use masking tapes for creating the centre axis

Dismantle the headlamps carefully and start adjusting them one by one

Ensure the vertical and horizontal lines created by both headlamps are appropriate

Make sure the centre axis marked by tapes are hit by intense part of the headlight beams

Test the headlamp performance for your satisfaction and fine tune if necessary
