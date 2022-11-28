How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action

Najira Noushad, a 33-year-old homemaker from Kerala, wanted to watch FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Noushad, a fan of Argentine legend Lionel Messi, didn't fly to Qatar like others
Instead, she used this Mahindra Thar to travel 2973 km from Kerala to Qatar by road
Noushad, and her adventure on Thar, have now become an internet sensation
She travelled by road, passing through countries like the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia
Along with her five kids, Noushad chose to drive and travel alone all the distance
The Thar was occasionally transported through a truck before she could get behind the wheels again
She refers the Thar as Olu, or girl) in Malayalam. From Mumbai, they board a ship to Oman
From Oman, Noushad drove through UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia before arriving in Qatar