How recent cut in CNG rates provide Maruti Suzuki a big boost

CNG rates across the country have been slashed by up to 10 per cent
Rates in Delhi have come down from ₹79.56 to ₹73.59 per kilo. It is now ₹79 in Mumbai
While demand for CNG vehicles has been solid, there have been rising concerns about price difference with petrol falling down
Maruti Suzuki has the largest portfolio of CNG-fitted models & has repeatedly backed the use of green fuel
Brezza was the most-recent model to get company-fitted CNG. It is now the 14th model with CNG from Maruti
The most popular Maruti CNG model is Ertiga which has a high wait period too
Top Maruti officials have maintained that demand for CNG vehicles will continue to rise
Maruti believes CNG and hybrid models are stepping stones for an all-electric future