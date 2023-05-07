They are not as convenient as automatic ones and requires quite some effort in bumper-to-bumper urban traffic
Despite the inconvenience n a congested traffic condition, many love to drive manual cars due to the old-school driving charm
However, some driving habits could be killer for a manual transmission system
Don't rest your hand on shifter to avoid unnecessary wear and tear of transmission system which could be costly to repair
Don't shift gears without fully engaging clutch, as it causes grinding of gears
Don't ride the clutch as keeping foot on clutch pedal constantly, causes excessive wear and tear for the system
Don't be aggressive with the gear-shifter, you can gently move the shifter
Avoid over-revving a stationary car as it causes wear and tear to the engine
These are some basic practices, following which can ensure a well-functioning transmission system for a longer period