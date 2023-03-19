How much time does it take for Bugatti for paint one car?

Hindustan Times
Posted Mar 19, 2023
Published Mar 19, 2023

Around 600 hours or almost 25 days is the answer

The company has a team of the most experienced paint specialists

They focus on giving these luxury models a mirror-like finish on the exterior

A Bugatti gets almost eight layers of paint before it leaves the shed

Each body panel of the car is individually treated and painted by the experts

The paint specialists first check every layer of the car meticulously

They then put primer on these parts

During colouring, each panel is individually examined to spot any minute difference in the colour

Once the car is painted, experts start polishing the surface for around 4 days
Finally,  the paintwork is scrutinised under bright white lights for ten hours
