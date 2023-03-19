How much time does it take for Bugatti for paint one car?

Around 600 hours or almost 25 days is the answer
The company has a team of the most experienced paint specialists
They focus on giving these luxury models a mirror-like finish on the exterior
A Bugatti gets almost eight layers of paint before it leaves the shed
Each body panel of the car is individually treated and painted by the experts
The paint specialists first check every layer of the car meticulously
They then put primer on these parts
During colouring, each panel is individually examined to spot any minute difference in the colour
Once the car is painted, experts start polishing the surface for around 4 days