Is Elon Musk taking over Twitter hurting Tesla?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 11, 2022

Musk is now in charge at Twitter but what does that mean for Tesla?

Tesla share prices have tumbled since Musk took control of Twitter

At $44 billion, Musk over-paid for Twitter & took a big loan

Musk himself had previously said value of Tesla is closely linked to his 

Musk, the world's wealthiest person, is the Tesla CEO

He has sold $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stocks since completing the Twitter deal

Concerns are that Musk may sell more, prompting share prices to dive

Tesla is the global leader among electric vehicle makers...

...and looking to scale up. But Musk needs to be the captain in command

Musk is accustomed to admiration & admonishment. But will Tesla suffer either way?
For all updates on Musk and Tesla...
Click Here