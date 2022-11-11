Musk is now in charge at Twitter but what does that mean for Tesla?
Tesla share prices have tumbled since Musk took control of Twitter
At $44 billion, Musk over-paid for Twitter & took a big loan
Musk himself had previously said value of Tesla is closely linked to his
Musk, the world's wealthiest person, is the Tesla CEO
He has sold $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stocks since completing the Twitter deal
Concerns are that Musk may sell more, prompting share prices to dive
Tesla is the global leader among electric vehicle makers...
...and looking to scale up. But Musk needs to be the captain in command
Musk is accustomed to admiration & admonishment. But will Tesla suffer either way?