How many Tata Punch micro SUVs have been sold in India?

Tata Motors has annoucned that they have sold more than 4 lakh units of Punch in the Indian market
The Tata Punch achieved the landmark sales figure in just 34 months since its launch in October 2021
The Punch has been one of Tata's top sellers in recent years and one of the country's top-selling vehicles.
The Punch hit the first one lakh sales milestone in August 2022, barely 10 months after launch.
The sales continued to rise with the two lakh sales mark arriving in May 2023.
The next one lakh sales were achieved within seven months in December 2023, while the 400,000 mark has taken seven months since.
The majority of Punch’s sales come from the petrol variant at 53 per cent
It is followed by the CNG variant at 33 per cent and 14 per cent from the EV option.
Tata says the Punch saw a 75 per cent year-on-year growth in sales in FY2024, capturing a 68 per cent market share in the segment.
Meanwhile, the Punch EV contributed an additional 15 per cent to the overall sales growth of the Punch brand.