How many Shine 125 and SP125 has Honda sold in East India?

Honda has announced that Shine 125 and SP125, have crossed over 30 lakh customers in Eastern India.
HMSI dominates the 125cc motorcycle segment in East India, which includes the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha & North-East India.
Honda has a market share of 41.5 percent in FY’24.
Bihar is the highest contributing state for HMSI with 35% contribution to 125cc motorcycle sales in the Eastern region.
The Shine 125 is one of the most popular 125 cc motorcycles in the Indian market
HMSI has over 1,100 touchpoints in the Eastern states of India.
Both motorcycles use a 125 cc engine.
Honda Shine 125 starts at ₹79,800 ex-showroom
Honda SP125 starts at ₹86,017 ex-showroom.