How many R-15s have been produced by Yamaha?

Yamaha R15 has crossed the 10 lakh unit production mark in India since its introduction in the country in 2008
The tenth lakh unit of the motorcycle was rolled out from the company’s Surajpur plant.
Yamaha further noted that the R15 has also been pivotal in positioning the company as a key export hub for its new products, further strengthening its global presence.
In 2011, Yamaha introduced the version 2.0 of the R15.
The V2 brought redesigned body, aluminium swing-arm and a more aggressive riding stance.
The liquid-cooled engine puts out 18.14 bhp at 10,000 rpm, with a peak torque output of 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm.
The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a slip and assist clutch. The M versions also come with a quickshifter
The R15 V4 competes against the KTM RC125
Yamaha R15 is priced between ₹1.83 lakh and ₹2.11 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.