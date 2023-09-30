How many Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara's has been sold in India?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 30, 2023

The Grand Vitara is the mid-size of Maruti Suzuki.

It was launched last year in September. 

Till now, almost 1.20 lakh units of Grand Vitara have been sold in the Indian market

Maruti Suzuki currently has 22,000 pending orders for Grand Vitara.

Around 22 per cent of overall sales of Grand Vitara is coming from the strong hybrid variant.

13 per cent of sales of Grand Vitara are coming from the CNG powertrain.

Grand Vitara is only sold with a mild-hybrid petrol engine and a strong-hybrid engine

Maruti has no plans to introduce a diesel engine for their cars.
To check out our review of the Grand Vitara 
Click Here