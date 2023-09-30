The Grand Vitara is the mid-size of Maruti Suzuki.
It was launched last year in September.
Till now, almost 1.20 lakh units of Grand Vitara have been sold in the Indian market
Maruti Suzuki currently has 22,000 pending orders for Grand Vitara.
Around 22 per cent of overall sales of Grand Vitara is coming from the strong hybrid variant.
13 per cent of sales of Grand Vitara are coming from the CNG powertrain.
Grand Vitara is only sold with a mild-hybrid petrol engine and a strong-hybrid engine
Maruti has no plans to introduce a diesel engine for their cars.