How many Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has been sold in India?

Hyundai has sold more than 4 lakh units of the Grand i10 Nios in the Indian market.
It was first introduced back in 2019
The Grand i10 Nios replaced the Grand i10 in the brand's lineup
The Grand i10 Nios can be considered as a hatchback version of the Aura which is a compact sedan
The prices of the Grand i10 Nios starts at ₹5.92 lakh and goes up to ₹8.56 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom
It is offered with a petrol and a CNG powertrain.
The CNG powertrain is available with a single tank or dual-cylinders.
The engine on duty is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit.It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.
The CNG variants are available only with a manual gearbox.