How many Hyundai Creta's were sold in April 2024?

Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular compact SUV in the Indian market.
The manufacturer sold 15,447 units in April 2024.
Following Hyundai's update of the Creta in January 2024, the compact SUV has consistently exceeded sales of 15,000 units.
In February, Hyundai achieved sales of 15,276 units, followed by a further increase to 16,458 units in March for the Hyundai Creta
The SUV segment accounted for 67 per cent of the company's sales in April
Monthly sales are averaging around 15,000 units per month.
Currently, the mid-size SUV boasts 35,000 pending bookings, reflecting its sustained demand and market appeal.
Creta is available with three engine options.
It is priced between ₹11 lakh and ₹20.15 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.