How many Honda Shine 100s have been sold in India?

Honda entered the 100 cc market with the Shine 100 last year.
Till now, the brand has sold over three lakh units of the motorcycle in the Indian market.
To celebrate the 1st year anniversary, Honda organized a mega delivery event in several cities across the country.
The manufacturer says that they have witnessed incredible growth in the 100-110cc segment in FY’24.
Honda currently has over 6,000 touchpoints to cater for customers across urban and rural India.
HMSI is also offering a special 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on Shine 100.
The Shine 100 uses a new 100 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. It gets fuel injection and eSP as well to improve fuel efficiency.
It produces 7.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm.
The seat height of the Shine 100 is 786 mm and it comes with Combi-Brake System (CBS) with Equalizer. There is also a side-stand engine cut-off feature on offer.