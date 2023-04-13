How many Honda Amaze sedans have been sold in 10 years?

Published Apr 13, 2023

Honda Cars India recently marked the 10th anniversary of Amaze sedan

The first generation Honda Amaze was launched in April 2013

The company has sold  over 5.3 lakh units of Amaze so far

It says, every one out of two Honda cars sold in India is an Amaze sedan

Honda Amaze accounts for 53% of the brand’s overall volumes

First-time car buyers contribute about 40 per cent to overall sales of Amaze

Honda sold 2.6 lakh units of the first-gen Amaze between April 2013 and March 2018

It has sold 2.7 lakh units of the second-gen Amaze since its launch in May 2018

 Honda Amaze is built at the company’s Tapukara facility in Rajasthan
The sedan is exported to South Africa and SAARC nations
