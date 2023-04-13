How many Honda Amaze sedans have been sold in 10 years?

Honda Cars India recently marked the 10th anniversary of Amaze sedan
The first generation Honda Amaze was launched in April 2013
The company has sold over 5.3 lakh units of Amaze so far
It says, every one out of two Honda cars sold in India is an Amaze sedan
Honda Amaze accounts for 53% of the brand’s overall volumes
First-time car buyers contribute about 40 per cent to overall sales of Amaze
Honda sold 2.6 lakh units of the first-gen Amaze between April 2013 and March 2018
It has sold 2.7 lakh units of the second-gen Amaze since its launch in May 2018
Honda Amaze is built at the company’s Tapukara facility in Rajasthan