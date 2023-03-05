How many cars has Tata Motors produced till date?

Published Mar 05, 2023

The home-grown automaker has achieved a milestone of producing 50 lakh passenger vehicles

In celebration, employees made a 50-lakh formation with the New Forever range of Tata vehicles

The formation included vehicles such as Altroz, Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Tigor, Harrier and Safari

The company will also roll out a celebratory campaign for customers and employees 

 It will deck up its dealership and sales outlets with branded outfits

The signatory mnemonic will also be added to the outfits

Tata Motors achieved the 1 million production mark in 2004

 It achieved the second million in 2010 and reached the 3 million mark in 2015

 It rolled out its 4 millionth car in 2020
 Tata Motors was able to stride ahead from 4 million cars to 5 million within three years
