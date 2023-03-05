How many cars has Tata Motors produced till date?

The home-grown automaker has achieved a milestone of producing 50 lakh passenger vehicles
In celebration, employees made a 50-lakh formation with the New Forever range of Tata vehicles
The formation included vehicles such as Altroz, Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Tigor, Harrier and Safari
The company will also roll out a celebratory campaign for customers and employees
It will deck up its dealership and sales outlets with branded outfits
The signatory mnemonic will also be added to the outfits
Tata Motors achieved the 1 million production mark in 2004
It achieved the second million in 2010 and reached the 3 million mark in 2015
It rolled out its 4 millionth car in 2020