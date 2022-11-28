The pace at which India is observing growth in the EV segment is quite unbelievable
Sales of electric two-wheelers have seen a massive boost in last couple of years
A recent study also concluded that sales in two-wheeler EV segment will grow by 78% by 2030
Car manufacturing companies too have chalked out their electrification plans
Among these, Tata Motors is leading the four-wheeler EV sector
Mahindra is gearing up to enter the EV realm as it is going to bring in its XUV400 electric SUV early next year
Volkswagen is also in the process of testing EVs under its Skoda brand
Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV is going to enter the Indian market soon
EV startup such as Pravaig, geared up to explore the potential of the segment, recently launched its Defy electric SUV
After entering the two-wheeler EV segment, Ola Electric will now bring its electric car in the market